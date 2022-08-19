GSK Says Teva's Skinny-Label Row Is 'No Threat' To Generics

By Dani Kass (August 19, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals' "doomsday scenario" that upholding a $235 million infringement verdict against it would destroy a practice that gets generic drugs on the market sooner doesn't hold up when the facts of the case are reviewed, GlaxoSmithKline told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline LLC urged the justices to reject Teva's petition over so-called skinny labels, which allow generic-drug makers to sell an off-patent drug even if some uses are still patent protected, so long as the label is properly tailored. Teva never met the qualifications for the Hatch-Waxman Act carve-out because it never excluded GSK's last patent-protected use from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS