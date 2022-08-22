Twitter Founder Drawn Into Del. Fight Over $44B Musk Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (August 22, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. founder Jack Dorsey was swept up Monday in the tidal wave of subpoenas triggered by Elon Musk's attempted breakout from a $44 billion offer to buy the social media company, with Delaware's Court of Chancery now planning an argument on a separate discovery dispute. Dorsey joined scores of individuals and companies drawn into the case, slated for a five-day trial starting Oct. 17. Also among the latest are two recently terminated Twitter executives, one responsible for revenues and one for "consumer" traffic — subpoenaed by Musk's side in his attempt to justify his walking away from the deal....

