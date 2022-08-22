Calif. Tax Dept. Gets Three Shots At Pot Seller Cash Seizure

By Jonathan Capriel (August 22, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County judge has given the go-ahead to the state's tax office to enter a cannabis dispensary, which owes more than $718,000, in order to seize cash, but the court limited the number of times the agency can go into the business to collect. Superior Court Judge Jon R. Takasugi on Friday approved a warrant of entry sought by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration that will allow it to send officers into TopSpot Whittier to collect "cash and cash equivalents." But the tax office will only get three opportunities to collect the more than $718,204 the...

