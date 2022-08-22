Feds Finalize Surprise Medical Billing Rules Amid Legal Fights

By Adam Lidgett (August 22, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The federal government has finalized rules relating to a law that shields patients from "surprise medical bills" for services unexpectedly performed by out-of-network providers and creates an arbitration system for handling payment fights between out-of-network providers and health insurers. The rules regarding the No Surprises Act were touted by various federal agencies on Friday, including aspects that give guidance to concerned parties on how to figure out payment issues and that tell organizations responsible for handling payment disputes between providers and insurers that they have to "provide additional information and rationale in their written decisions," according to the U.S. Department of...

