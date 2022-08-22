Vodafone Agrees To Sell Hungary Telecoms Biz For $1.8B

By Tom Fish (August 22, 2022, 12:41 PM BST) -- Vodafone Group PLC said on Monday it is selling its entire Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash to private Hungarian operator 4iG PLC and the state-run telecoms business. The British multinational mobile phone and broadband supplier has agreed non-binding terms with the two buyers in a deal that is set to create Hungary's second-largest telecoms operator. The state will buy a 49% stake in Vodafone Hungary via a Hungarian state holding company, Corvinus Zrt, while IT and telecommunications firm 4iG will take the remaining 51%. Vodafone said the sell-off was part of the Hungarian government's plan to build...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS