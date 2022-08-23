Private Client Atty Fined For Estate Administration Failings

By Ashish Sareen (August 23, 2022, 5:38 PM BST) -- A London tribunal has ordered a private client attorney to pay a £16,000 ($18,830) fine over his handling of the administration of three estates that left beneficiaries empty-handed for years. The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal ordered Peter Mark Arnstein to pay a £16,000 fine and £14,000 costs for mishandling probate in an Aug. 17 judgment published Friday. But it also concluded that it was not necessary to impose disciplinary restrictions on Arnstein's ability to practice beyond the conditions the Solicitors Regulation Authority already imposed prior to the July hearing that prevent him from serving as a law firm manager, owner or compliance...

