Entrepreneur Sues To Cancel Share Swap Over False Claims

By Joanne Faulkner (August 24, 2022, 5:42 PM BST) -- A British developer has sued to get back shares in a podcast platform he swapped as part of a business deal, claiming that a former dotcom entrepreneur lied to him about having interest from Apple and LVMH in a new social media platform to coerce investment. Candy Ventures Sarl, an investment vehicle controlled by real estate developer Nick Candy, alleged in an amended High Court suit filed Monday that he was a victim of a conspiracy after giving up 1.5 million shares in popular podcasting platform Audioboom Group PLC — which is listed on the U.K.'s Alternative Investment Market — as...

