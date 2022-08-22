Cineworld In Talks With Bank Creditors As Insolvency Looms

By Alex Davidson (August 22, 2022, 4:43 PM BST) -- Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain, said on Monday that it is holding talks with creditor banks and considering a Chapter 11 filing in the U.S. to reorganize its assets and debt after a series of losses. London-based Cineworld Group PLC is struggling amid the slow recovery of its international business from the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie theater chain said it is considering a voluntary filing for Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S., which allows a company to reorganize its balance sheet under the supervision of a court-appointed trustee. "Any such filing would be expected to allow the group to access near-term...

