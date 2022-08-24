Turkish Bank Wants $22.5M Over 'Sabotaged' Ship

By Alex Baldwin (August 24, 2022, 4:48 PM BST) -- One of Turkey's largest banks has sued its insurers, a group of Lloyd's syndicates, for $22.5 million at a London court, claiming that they should pay out to cover the loss of a container ship for which it had provided a mortgage. Yapi Kredi Bankasi has told the High Court that Chaucer Syndicates, Antares Managing Agency and nine other underwriters under the Lloyd's Group are liable to pay out millions of dollars to cover the losses after the ship's own insurer avoided paying out by proving the owners had sabotaged the vessel. Yapi Kredi ultimately ended up having to pay out...

