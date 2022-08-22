NJ Judge Says Hexcel Pollution Suit Barred By Agreement

By Bill Wichert (August 22, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Hexcel Corp. and another entity have toppled a New Jersey lawsuit from the state Department of Environmental Protection seeking natural resource damages over groundwater contamination at a chemical manufacturing facility, with a judge terminating the case as being off-limits due to a prior Superfund-related settlement. In granting a dismissal bid from Hexcel and Fine Organics Corp., Superior Court Judge Rachelle Lea Harz on Friday said the location of the former facility is within the area investigated with respect to the Diamond Alkali Superfund site and thus the DEP's claims are barred by a 2013 consent judgment involving the companies and hundreds...

