Link Group Shareholders Approve $1.7B Dye & Durham Bid

By Elaine Briseño (August 22, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of Australian financial services company Link Administration Holdings Ltd. have voted in favor of a revised offer of AU$2.47 billion ($1.7 billion) from Dye & Durham Corp. to buy Link's banking and credit management business, according to a Monday statement. Link Administration Holdings Ltd., which goes by Link Group, said Dye & Durham has agreed to pay AU$4.81 per share, which is lower than its initial offering of AU$5.50 in December 2021 but higher than the AU$4.57 per-share offer it made in July, which was rejected. The overall $1.7 billion value of the revised proposal is based on the number...

