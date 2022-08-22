Gibson Dunn Adds Akin Gump's Ex-Climate Change Co-Head

By Lynn LaRowe (August 22, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP said Monday that it has strengthened the corporate practice in its growing Houston office with a new partner from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP who previously co-led that firm's climate change group. Cynthia Mabry joined after more than five years as partner with Akin Gump, according to Gibson Dunn's announcement. Mabry told Law360 on Monday that she was attracted to the firm's culture of collaboration and client service. "It is an amazing opportunity to join a talented and dynamic team, with a deep bench of lawyers who love what they do," Mabry said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS