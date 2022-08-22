Ill. Eateries Lose Pandemic Suits Against Society Insurance

By Riley Murdock (August 22, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Several Illinois restaurant owners don't have coverage for pandemic-related losses, a state appellate court found, tossing a group of suits against Society Insurance and saying the businesses did not show direct physical loss or damage required to trigger coverage. The four suits, brought by Black Rock Restaurants LLC, R Restaurant Group LLC, Station Two LLC and JCJ Restaurant Co., did not distinguish themselves from a similar case the three-judge panel recently rejected, according to orders issued Friday. The relevant policy language in the cases is the same as in State & 9 Street Corp. v. Society Insurance, in which the court...

