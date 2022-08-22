Okla. Tax Officials Say Choctaws Can't Block Penalties

By Andrew Westney (August 22, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Tax Commission officials have pressed a federal judge to toss a suit by two Choctaw Nation members challenging the state's authority to tax them on the tribe's reservation, saying the federal court can't enjoin the state's income tax and that blocking penalties for failing to pay it would create a loophole in federal tax law. Choctaw Nation members Harold and Nellie Meashintubby urged the court earlier this month to reject the tax commissioners' bid to escape their suit, saying the federal Tax Injunction Act doesn't prevent the court from considering relief from penalties they face or a potential refund for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS