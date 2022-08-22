Ohio AG Says Dobbs Ends Abortion Clinic Licensing Suit

By Eric Heisig (August 22, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has shot back at claims by abortion clinics that the state's licensing rules are unconstitutionally onerous, arguing the U.S. Supreme Court's takedown of Roe v. Wade gave the state wider latitude to regulate abortion, rendering the clinics' lawsuit untenable. While the clinics' arguments relied on pre-Dobbs rulings that the licenses were rooted in a protected property interest, those now fail because the justices have expressly said the issue of abortion should be left to the states, according to a Friday motion and memorandum for summary judgment filed by the Republican attorney general. "Merely because Ohio endeavored to provide health and safety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS