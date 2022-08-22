Judge Rejects Bid Protections For GenapSys Stalking Horse

By Rick Archer (August 22, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday said he is unconvinced that an entity affiliated with GenapSys Inc. investors needs $1.3 million in bid protections to make a $42 million bid for the gene-sequencing company in its Chapter 11 case. At a hybrid hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon turned down GenapSys' request to pay the proposed stalking horse bidder $1.3 million for the company's assets if it loses the company's scheduled auction next week, saying the debtor had not provided enough evidence to back its claim that the bidder needed the assurance to make the offer. GenapSys filed for bankruptcy on...

