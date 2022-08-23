LA Pot Company Accuses CFO Of Misappropriating Funds

By Jonathan Capriel (August 23, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles cannabis company claims that its former chief financial officer falsified documents to cover up his theft of more than $300,000 from the business, according to a lawsuit filed in California state court. The financiers behind Rx Depot Group Inc. claim that Tomer Aseraf, an investor turned vice president, used his position to steal $364,849.87 while the business was "still in precarious financial turmoil." They say he took from the company's bank account for personal use and never paid it back, the suit said. The lawsuit, filed on Friday, accuses Aseraf and a company he owns, Djet LLC, of fraud...

