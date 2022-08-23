Quest's Virus Row Stays In Wash. As AIG's NJ Suit Is Tossed

By Ben Zigterman (August 22, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge dismissed AIG Specialty Insurance's suit seeking to avoid coverage of Quest Diagnostics' COVID-19-related losses, finding the New Jersey state court didn't have a compelling reason to retain jurisdiction when Quest's similar suit in Washington was filed first. AIG sued Quest in April in New Jersey after Quest sued its insurers in January in Washington for COVID-19 coverage. "AIG has not identified what injustice it will face or compelling public policy rationale to overcome the presumption in favor of deference of the first-filed Washington action," New Jersey Judge Kimberly Espinales-Maloney wrote Friday in a seven-page decision. AIG had...

