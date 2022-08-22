Pandemic Wage-Fixing Trial Is Pushed To December

By Matthew Perlman (August 22, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Maine pushed back a slated trial over objections from the government in a criminal case accusing operators of several home health care agencies of conspiring to fix pay rates to avoid competing with each other for workers during the pandemic. U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock issued an order on Friday granting a request from the operators to delay the scheduled September jury trial on the antitrust charges until December, after they said they need time to review English translations of Arabic text messages produced by the government. One of the operators also told the court he...

