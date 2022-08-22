Feds Call To Merge Suits Over Plywood Evasion Findings

By Jennifer Doherty (August 22, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The federal government is seeking to roll up three suits over U.S. Customs and Border Protection determinations that plywood importers tried to avoid tariffs on Chinese boards by importing them through Vietnam, saying consolidation will avoid complications later on. The U.S. Court of International Trade already agreed consolidate two cases, brought by importers Far East American Inc. and Liberty Woods International Inc. and by American Pacific Plywood Inc. earlier in August. In their Friday motion, attorneys for the federal government asked to add one more, a suit from InterGlobal Forest LLC. The complaints all challenge the same agency actions, according to...

