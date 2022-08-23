La. Hotels Blame Starr For Delaying Hurricane Laura Coverage

By Elizabeth Daley (August 23, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Two Louisiana hotels pummeled by Hurricane Laura in 2020 said their insurer, Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co., should have known state law required it to pay undisputed portions of a claim swiftly, even if some aspects of the claim were still being contested, according to their federal complaints. Sleep Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express and Suites, both in Pineville, alleged Starr delayed paying for damages from the Category 4 storm beyond the state-allotted time frame, according to their complaints filed Monday. The hotels' lawyer, Austin T. Robert, said Starr hadn't paid anything toward either hotel's claims and was intentionally stalling. "Their playbook...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS