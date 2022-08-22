Contra Proferentem Will Remain Alive And Well In NY

By Benjamin Tievsky, Scott Greenspan and Stephanie Coughlan (August 22, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The doctrine of contra proferentem — according to which a contractual ambiguity is construed against the drafter — is a bedrock of New York insurance law, and has been since at least the 1880s. In 1929, New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Benjamin Cardozo wrote in Killian v. Metropilitan Life Insurance Co.: "In the presence of ambiguity we adhere to the construction adverse to the insurer."[1] This first principle is grounded in the reality of the insurance marketplace, which, with few exceptions, is characterized by insurers' unilateral control over the drafting of the language of most policy provisions. Put simply,...

