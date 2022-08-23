Zillow Says Antitrust Foe Didn't Preserve Workers' Laptops

By Bryan Koenig (August 22, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Zillow has accused REX-Real Estate Exchange of failing its discovery obligations, asserting that the brokerage firm gave away laptops as "severance" when hemorrhaging workers as part of a business nosedive allegedly triggered by anti-competitive National Association of Realtors listing services rules. The accusation Friday in Washington federal court came in the form of a motion to compel that would force the plaintiff to list all REX employees who've left the company since January 2021 and state if those workers were allowed to keep their brokerage-issued laptops. According to the brief, Zillow fears that in giving away the computers, REX may have discarded...

