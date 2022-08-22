UPMC Dr. Keeps Contested Tape Under Wraps In Med Mal Suit

By Matthew Santoni (August 22, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- An allegedly surreptitious recording of a star University of Pittsburgh Medical Center surgeon set off a contentious hearing in Pennsylvania state court Monday, triggering volleys of accusations and arguments over academic misconduct, drug use, open courts and potential ripple effects on a state medical malpractice case and a federal whistleblower suit. Dr. James Luketich and his attorney, Efrem Grail of The Grail Law Firm, asked Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Philip Ignelzi to stop a recording of Luketich's February 2018 conversation with his physician from being used in a medical malpractice case. That conversation could relate to the plaintiffs'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS