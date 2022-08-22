Barnes & Thornburg Lands Ex-DOJ Prosecutor In Atlanta, DC

By Jack Rodgers (August 22, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has hired a former Georgia assistant U.S. attorney who spent over a decade trying federal cases related to drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes to its Atlanta and Washington, D.C., offices, the firm recently announced. Scott Hulsey joins Barnes & Thornburg as a partner, having most recently worked as a Kobre & Kim lawyer handling cross-border white collar criminal and government enforcement actions, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm said Hulsey will continue that white collar litigation work, defending government enforcement actions and helping clients develop compliance programs for statutes that govern white collar work....

