11th Circ. Revives Ex-Ga. Sheriff's Sex Harassment Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 22, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit gave a former sheriff's deputy another chance at her suit alleging she was fired for reporting that she had been kissed by a superior officer, ruling Monday that the conduct she reported was enough to support a sexual harassment claim. In a nine-page opinion, a three-judge panel reversed the trial court's decision to grant summary judgment to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. The panel ruled that although Laura Alkins reported that the supervisor only kissed her once, the alleged incident was severe enough for her to believe it constituted sexual harassment under Title VII. "A reasonable person in...

