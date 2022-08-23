Trump's Unpopularity Threatens Merger Plans, SPAC Warns

By Tom Zanki (August 22, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The special-purpose acquisition company seeking to take former President Donald Trump's social media startup public warned investors Monday that negative publicity surrounding Trump could threaten consummation of the deal. Digital World Acquisition Corp. disclosed potential risks in connection with a request that shareholders at an upcoming meeting grant the SPAC a one-year extension to complete its acquisition of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., which currently faces a Sept. 8 deadline. Shareholders are set to vote on the extension on Sept. 6. If the approval of 65% of shares is not granted, Digital World could be required to liquidate. In a...

