Zurich, SafePoint Latest To Be Hit With Laura Claims

By Riley Murdock (August 24, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. and SafePoint Insurance Co. were hit with Hurricane Laura damage lawsuits, joining several other insurers facing litigation related to the storm over the past week as Louisiana's deadline to file claims looms. 1313 Investors LLC and Parkway Village Investors LLC sued SafePoint over coverage for damage to their commercial properties in and around Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to their complaints. Imperial Health, a Lake Charles-based health care system, said Zurich still owes it payments for lost income and other coverage. In each suit, which were all filed Monday, the plaintiffs claimed their properties were damaged by Hurricane Laura...

