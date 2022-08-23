6th Circ. Calls For Prorated Property Damage Coverage

By Hope Patti (August 23, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled that Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. isn't obligated to solely provide coverage for a business's property damage, saying both the tenant's insurer and landlord's insurer must cover the loss at an amount to be prorated by a Tennessee federal judge. A three-judge panel in an unpublished opinion Monday reversed an August 2021 decision requiring Liberty Mutual to provide primary coverage for damage to HECO Realty LLC's property, finding that the landlord's insurer, Landmark American Insurance Co., must also cover part of the loss. A Sixth Circuit panel reversed a lower court's decision requiring Liberty Mutual to provide primary...

