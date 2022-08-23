Del. Justices Reject Atty's Bid To Revive 'Corrupt' Ethics Case

By Rose Krebs (August 23, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has denied an attorney's attempt to revive a suit he filed in a yearslong battle waged against attorney oversight officials for what he calls a "corrupt" ethics case against him. In an order Monday, a three-judge panel sitting by designation affirmed a Delaware Chancery Court decision from this year to toss Richard L. Abbott's suit alleging he is being unfairly and discriminatorily targeted in proceedings by the state's lawyer disciplinary system. In February, the Chancery Court dismissed the Hockessin, Delaware-based real estate attorney's suit seeking to block the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel from pursuing a case...

