Becton Dickinson Gets Drug Transfer System IP Suit Tossed

By Adam Lidgett (August 23, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has torpedoed the remainder of a lawsuit alleging components of a Becton Dickinson drug transfer system infringed Baxter International patents, marking the latest intellectual property dust-up between the two companies. U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow on Monday said Becton Dickinson and Co. didn't infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 5,989,237 and 6,159,192, which are owned by Baxter. The suit accused BD of infringing the patents by way of BD's PhaSeal System, which includes a way to transfer drugs between vials and syringes without outside contamination, according to the decision. Baxter had argued that BD was directly infringing the...

