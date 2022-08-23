Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Becton Dickinson Gets Drug Transfer System IP Suit Tossed

By Adam Lidgett (August 23, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has torpedoed the remainder of a lawsuit alleging components of a Becton Dickinson drug transfer system infringed Baxter International patents, marking the latest intellectual property dust-up between the two companies.

U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow on Monday said Becton Dickinson and Co. didn't infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 5,989,237 and 6,159,192, which are owned by Baxter. The suit accused BD of infringing the patents by way of BD's PhaSeal System, which includes a way to transfer drugs between vials and syringes without outside contamination, according to the decision.

Baxter had argued that BD was directly infringing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!