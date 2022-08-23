Rimon Grows In Silicon Valley With Ex-Greenberg Traurig Atty

By Adrian Cruz (August 23, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Rimon PC added a former Greenberg Traurig LLP of counsel with a focus on startups and venture capital as a partner in its Silicon Valley office in Menlo Park, California, the firm announced Monday. Saxon Peters joined Rimon last month after spending a little over 12 years at his former firm. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to join the firm because of its fast growth and its culture, also adding that it has a lot of attorneys who have similar practices to his own. Peters said that his clients have been supportive of the move, with several sharing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS