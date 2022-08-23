Pharmacies Can't Be Forced To Fill Ivermectin Rx, Judge Says

By Gina Kim (August 22, 2022, 11:31 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Friday nixed a suit filed against a Walmart pharmacy for refusing to fill prescriptions for ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug used on humans and animals, to treat a couple's COVID-19 infection, calling their purported "right to self-determination" that would force medical providers to administer certain treatments "mind-boggling." In a 21-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz dismissed William and Karla Salier's complaint for "right to self-determination," intentional infliction of emotional distress and tortious interference with contractual relations against Walmart Inc. and Hy-Vee Inc., both of which declined to fill their prescriptions for two controversial, nonstandard methods...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS