Hagens Berman Foe Cleared For $630K Objector Award

By Emma Cueto (August 23, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A California judge has awarded more than $630,000 in attorney and incentive fees to the objector who shaved $4 million off Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP's fee award in a $205 million optical disk price-fixing multidistrict litigation settlement. In a Monday ruling, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg found that Connor Erwin was entitled to $625,000 in attorney fees and $5,500 as an incentive fee, which will both come out of the money plaintiffs firm Hagens Berman is returning to the common fund. The court, however, rejected an argument by another objector that the money should be paid by Hagens Berman directly...

