SEC Claims Real Estate Co. Raised $49.5M Through Deceit

By Isaac Monterose (August 23, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused a Denver real estate investment company and its founder of misleading investors into giving $49.5 million that was meant to fund 10 commercial real estate projects, but only a fraction of that money was invested. According to the suit filed on Monday in Colorado federal court, Northstar Commercial Partners and its founder and CEO R. Brian Watson apparently tricked at least 350 investors during the period of April 2017 to August 2019, and 11 securities offerings were made for the projects. The SEC accused Watson of repeatedly telling potential investors that he would invest...

