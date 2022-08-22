CVR Refining To Settle Forced Buyback Suit For $78.5M

By Jeff Montgomery (August 22, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Former unit holders of Carl Icahn-affiliated CVR Refining LP have agreed to settle for $78.5 million their Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit claiming that an involuntary buyback in 2019 cost them $148 million. The settlement still requires court approval. It would be distributed to stockholders after provisions for attorney fees, expenses and settlement administration costs, and was first disclosed in July. Additional disclosures were released in a court filing late Friday, with those named in the suit making no admission of wrongdoing. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick certified the class of CVR stockholders on July 21, after a four-day trial in July 2021 and...

