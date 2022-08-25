Beware Arguments Based On Implicit Claim Constructions

By Derrick Carman (August 25, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- In a recent opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit clarified the circumstances under which a party may forfeit arguments during an inter partes review proceeding.[1] According to the July 19 Wireless Protocol Innovations Inc. v. TCT Mobile Inc. decision, if a petitioner is on notice of the patent owner's claim construction position, then the petition may forfeit any arguments that are not presented in at least the petitioner's reply brief. Notably, the petitioner may be on notice even if neither party proposes the claim term for construction, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board does not construe the...

