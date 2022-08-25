How Will UK Address AI Patent Infringement?

By Alexander Korenberg and Toby Bond (August 25, 2022, 12:11 AM BST) -- The past year has seen a steep uptake in private investment and impressive technical achievements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to the 2022 AI Index published by Stanford University.[1] At the same time, patent filings worldwide have grown apace, growing by 75% in 2021, a 30-fold increase compared to 2015. While patenting activity is increasing, thus far there is little guidance from the courts as to how claims to AI technology will be considered. With the ever-increasing commercial activity in this field, it is only a question of time until we will see more AI-related patent litigation activity. Potential plaintiffs...

