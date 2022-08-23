Supreme Court Asked To Pause Collective Certification Order

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 23, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A call center company asked the U.S. Supreme Court to pause a district court's decision not to ditch a two-step process to certify a collective wage action, saying the decision will harm the company by allowing non-similarly situated workers to opt in. Maximus Inc. asked the justices Monday to issue a stay on the lower court's decision to grant the Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit conditional collective certification under the two-step method the company is challenging, saying that about 10,000 workers could join the suit unless the company finalizes its certiorari petition. The U.S. Supreme Court was asked Monday by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS