Pension Plans Look To Data For Better Buy-Out Deal Pricing

By Martin Croucher (August 23, 2022, 5:56 PM BST) -- Pension plans can reduce insurance deal pricing and speed up transaction time by improving the quality of the customer data they retain, a financial services consultancy has said. Aon PLC said in a report issued on Monday that pensions professionals are realizing the importance of having data in a "clean" format when they approach insurers for buy-in and buy-out transactions. The market in Britain has experienced a rapid growth in bulk annuity transactions, known as buy-in or buy-out deals, in which an insurer covers all or part of the pension liabilities in exchange for a one-off premium. Approximately £330 billion ($390...

