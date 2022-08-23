Atty Who Served Time For False Visas Can't Get Reinstated

By Sophia Dourou (August 23, 2022, 4:47 PM BST) -- A tribunal refused Tuesday to reinstate a solicitor to the rolls after he went to prison for forging documents to make false visa applications for clients. A three-member Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal panel upheld its earlier decision to remove Gabriel Yaakov, formerly Gabriel Gabman, from the rolls as a result of his conviction for breaching immigration law. "It is fair for us to say we have considered that you have considerable gaps to bridge in relation to a successful application for readmission to the rolls," said Edward Nally, head of the panel. The panel noted that the "the seriousness of the dishonesty...

