US PE Firms Must Weigh Risk Before Buying UK Soccer Clubs

By Joanne Faulkner (August 26, 2022, 10:20 AM BST) -- Once viewed as money-draining investments reserved mostly for fan owners and ultrawealthy individuals, elite English soccer clubs have become an attractive proposition for U.S. private equity investors as broadcasting deals send their values skyrocketing. But sports attorneys warn not to underestimate the risks that can come with PE funds playing in the Premier League. Chelsea FC, seen chasing the ball here in blue, is one of the top-flight soccer clubs in England that has attracted money from U.S. private equity firms. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) As the Premier League's 31st season gets underway this month, the lucrative competition continues to draw unprecedented...

