Cooley-Led DigitalOcean To Acquire Cloudways In $350M Deal

By Renee Hickman (August 23, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Cooley-advised DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., a cloud computing provider for developers and startups, has reached a deal to acquire cloud hosting platform Cloudways for $350 million, the companies said Tuesday. The acquisition of Cloudways is meant to expand DigitalOcean's capabilities as a service provider for small- and medium-sized businesses, according to a statement. DigitalOcean currently offers services to an array of businesses, including digital agencies, eCommerce sites, bloggers, freelance developers and builders that host on the likes of WordPress, Magento and more. DigitalOcean said the deal for Cloudways will simplify workflows for small- and medium-sized businesses seeking easier ways to build their...

