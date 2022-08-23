Musk Pounces On Ex-Twitter Exec's Security Lapse Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (August 23, 2022, 10:19 AM EDT) -- Elon Musk said Tuesday his attorneys have subpoenaed a former Twitter executive who bluntly criticized the social media giant's cybersecurity in reports by the Washington Post and CNN, as part of Musk's Delaware Chancery Court defense against Twitter's attempt to force a $44 billion go-private buyout deal. Elon Musk said Tuesday his attorneys have subpoenaed a former Twitter executive who has criticized the social media giant's cybersecurity. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Peiter Zatko, Twitter's former head of security and a former high-profile hacker, alleged in whistleblower complaints filed with three federal agencies that Twitter's top management had...

