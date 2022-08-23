Former Tenn. House Speaker, Ex-Aide Charged With Bribery

By Elliot Weld (August 23, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The former Tennessee speaker of the House and his ex-chief of staff were indicted Monday on federal charges of funneling state funds into three sham companies purportedly to be used for a mailer program in order to enrich themselves. Glen Casada, who represents Tennessee House District 63, and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, who are both Republicans, were charged with theft from programs receiving federal funds, bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, among other c. Robin Smith, who represented District 26 in the Tennessee House from 2018 to 2022, was charged in March and pled guilty...

