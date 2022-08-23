Inovio Inks $44M Cash, Stock Deal To End COVID-19 Vax Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 23, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology firm Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reached a $44 million settlement agreement with its investors, which if approved would end claims that the company's misrepresentation of its COVID-19 vaccine development efforts in early 2020 prompted its stock price to plunge. In a Monday filing in Pennsylvania federal court, Inovio investors Manuel S. Williams and Andrew Zenoff told U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert that the company had agreed to pay $30 million in cash and give up 7 million shares of its stock, which the parties valued at $2 per share. "This is an outstanding recovery for the class," Williams and...

