USTelecom To Stay On As Robocall Tracing Coordinator

By Christopher Cole (August 23, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has decided that trade group USTelecom should stay on for another year as the main coordinator of private sector efforts to fight illegal robocalls. In an order posted Monday, the FCC wrapped up a formal annual process of selecting the consortium that provides the technical expertise to trace the sources of unwanted calls, in particular those that are "spoofing," or junk calls disguised as coming from local and legitimate-looking numbers. USTelecom had lobbied the FCC to retain the organization's Industry Traceback Group as the agency's registered consortium in charge of pinning down the sources of suspected robocalls...

