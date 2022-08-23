Paul Weiss Adds 2 Litigation Partners From Winston Strawn

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 23, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP has added two litigation partners from Winston & Strawn LLP, the firm announced Tuesday. Robert Y. Sperling and Staci Yablon have joined Paul Weiss' litigation department in New York. Sperling is a trial lawyer focused on securities, antitrust and commercial litigation, and Yablon's practice focuses on complex commercial disputes, government investigations and white collar and regulatory matters. Brad S. Karp, Paul Weiss' chairman, said in a statement Tuesday that he is thrilled the two litigators are joining the firm. "They are both incredibly impressive lawyers who have successfully defended global financial institutions and Fortune 500...

