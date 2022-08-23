USPTO Director Backs Decision To Review Gaming Patent

By Adam Lidgett (August 23, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to review a virtual gaming environment patent, dealing a blow to the patent owner's effort to kill the challenge. After initiating a sua sponte review, Vidal in a Monday decision backed the PTAB's move to institute review of IGT's U.S. Patent No. 7,168,089, which was challenged by Zynga Inc. IGT said that the PTAB wrongly waived so-called interference estoppel when it found that Zynga wasn't barred from asking for review of the '089 patent. IGT asked the panel to figure out if the board...

