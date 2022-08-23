Fed. Circ. Backs USPTO's Alice Ax Of Method Patent App

By Andrew Karpan (August 23, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday issued a ruling backing how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office uses guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision to evaluate patent applications, sinking an appeal from a retired bureaucrat who claimed he had discovered a method to better screen social security applications. The precedential ruling from the court was both unanimous and bad news for an Ohio businessman named Jeffrey Killian, whose 2014 patent application had been denied by a patent examiner and, then, by a trio of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges before ending up in front of the panel of Federal Circuit...

